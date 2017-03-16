WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement today in response to President Trump's first federal budget proposal:

“The President broke more of his campaign promises today by releasing a budget that would weaken our nation, hurt the people of Illinois and reverse years of progress with its irresponsible cuts to countless vital programs. For anyone wondering who will pay for his ineffective border wall, the first Trump budget proposal makes it clear: the American people will pay, and it will cost them dearly.

“Working class families will pay as roads and bridges continue to crumble and the President cuts investments in infrastructure and manufacturing jobs. Urban and rural communities will pay with drastic cuts to both the Department of Agriculture and Housing and Urban Development. And American children will pay as their drinking water is poisoned by lead and other contaminants, with a depleted EPA left powerless to help them. This President likes to boast that he is the world’s best negotiator. If that’s true, then he is clearly not negotiating on behalf of the American people.”

