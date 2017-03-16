WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement today in response to President Trump's first federal budget proposal: 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The President broke more of his campaign promises today by releasing a budget that would weaken our nation, hurt the people of Illinois and reverse years of progress with its irresponsible cuts to countless vital programs. For anyone wondering who will pay for his ineffective border wall, the first Trump budget proposal makes it clear: the American people will pay, and it will cost them dearly. 

“Working class families will pay as roads and bridges continue to crumble and the President cuts investments in infrastructure and manufacturing jobs. Urban and rural communities will pay with drastic cuts to both the Department of Agriculture and Housing and Urban Development. And American children will pay as their drinking water is poisoned by lead and other contaminants, with a depleted EPA left powerless to help them. This President likes to boast that he is the world’s best negotiator. If that’s true, then he is clearly not negotiating on behalf of the American people.”

More like this:

Budzinski Provides Reaction To Roundtable About Impact Of Proposed Medicaid Cuts
Mar 21, 2025
Gov. Pritzker, Illinois Leaders Advocate for Illinois Families on Medicaid Amid Federal GOP Threats
Mar 1, 2025
Legislators, Illinois Governor, Respond To President Trump's March 4 Address To Congress
Mar 5, 2025
Durbin Announces Dr. Sokol, Pediatric Oncologist and NIH-Funded Researcher, As Guest For President Trump's Joint Address To Congress
Mar 4, 2025
Candidate Beth Johnes Outlines Goals if Elected Godfrey Mayor
Mar 31, 2025

 