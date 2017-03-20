Duckworth statement on FBI investigation into Kremlin-Trump campaign coordination Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON — Following FBI Director James Comey’s acknowledgement that the FBI opened an investigation into whether there was coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials who were meddling in our presidential election, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement: Article continues after sponsor message “Every American should be troubled by the threat of a foreign adversary interfering in our elections. The FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling in our electoral process is a necessary step to safeguarding our democracy. It is imperative that the FBI’s investigation proceeds independently and without influence or political pressure from President Trump or his appointees.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending