WASHINGTON, DC – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Trump Administration cannot divert billions of Congressionally-approved Pentagon funds to build Donald Trump’s border wall:

“While Donald Trump cares more about appearing to keep his ridiculous campaign promise than he does about keeping the nation’s promises to our troops, I'm glad that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals does not and put a hold on this inappropriate Trump effort. Whether Trump lied to the American people or simply failed in his attempt to make Mexico pay for the wall as he repeatedly promised to, the bottom line is that Trump wants to politicize vital military funds and waste taxpayer dollars that could ultimately harm our military’s readiness, our troops’ quality of life and our national security.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Duckworth Statement on Trump’s Strikes Against Iran Nuclear Sites
Jun 23, 2025
Recently-Retired Veterans Crisis Line Responder Tells Duckworth How Veterans’ Services Were Hurt by Trump Administration’s Mass Layoffs
Jun 29, 2025
After Trump’s-Directed Bombings in Iran, Duckworth Votes to Block Further Use of Military Force Without Congressional Authorization
Jun 30, 2025
Gov. Pritzker, Raoul, Statements On Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship Ruling
Jun 27, 2025
Duckworth Outraged by Trump Administration’s Plans to Fire Hundreds of State Department Patriots
2 days ago

 