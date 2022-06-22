WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement in response to the new bipartisan proposal—the Improving Needed Safeguards for Users of Lifesaving Insulin Now (INSULIN) Act—to lower the cost of insulin for working families:

“Every time I hear from an Illinoisan who is facing the unbearable decision of either paying for their—or their child’s—lifesaving prescription drugs or paying for rent, the same frustrating question comes to mind: how are we still allowing Big Pharma to have such a stranglehold on our country?

“No American who relies on insulin should have to ration their medication to afford their bills. That’s why I was proud to help introduce earlier legislation that would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month, which has been included in the INSULIN Act. I’m proud to support this proposal and I hope we can move quickly to get this passed and to President Biden’s desk so we can lower costs for working families across the nation.”

In March, Duckworth joined U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) to introduce the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which would require Medicare plans and private group or individual plans to cap patients’ out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month.

