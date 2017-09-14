WASHINGTON, D.C. – After voting to continue debate on the need to provide our troops with clear guidance and legal authority for their operations with a new Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“Since Congress passed the current Authorization for the Use of Military Force in 2001, the war on terror and the nature of conflict has changed. The leadership of our country and our military has changed – but Congress’ instructions to the troops in harm’s way have not. Today and every day in the past 16 years, our troops have done their jobs and risked their lives to defend our Constitution. I’m disappointed that Congress once again chose to neglect that same document today.

“Our troops need to know they have both the moral support and the legal backing of our nation. The countless American sons and daughters we’re leaving in danger need and deserve both clear guidance and objective parameters of what their job is. We need to get our act together, fulfill our responsibilities as set out in the Constitution and finally have an honest, open debate over the need to pass a new AUMF.”

