[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Subcommittee on Transportation and Security, which has jurisdiction over Amtrak, issued the following statement after Amtrak attempted to charge a group of passengers with disabilities $25,000 to travel from the City of Chicago to Bloomington, Illinois:

“It is outrageous that Amtrak asked a group of passengers with disabilities to pay $25,000 to ride from the City of Chicago to Bloomington, Illinois. It is also disappointing that Amtrak leadership appears to have failed to offer a public apology for its initial mistake.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Americans with Disabilities Act has been the law of the land for 30 years. Yet in 2020, Amtrak believes it would be an unreasonable burden to remove architectural barriers that would enable a group with five wheelchair users to travel together.

“As Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Transportation, I believe Amtrak must do better moving forward. To prevent future incidents, I will be requesting that Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson meet with me to discuss eliminating Amtrak’s nationwide policy of refusing to absorb any costs associated with reconfiguring a railcar to accommodate a group of wheelchair users.”

More like this:

Duckworth-Capito-Molinaro-Payne Bipartisan Bill to Promote Accessibility at Amtrak Stations Passes House, Set to Become Law
Dec 22, 2024
Senate Confirms David Capozzi to Amtrak Board of Directors’ Duckworth-created Disability Advocate Seat
Dec 23, 2024
Duckworth, Capito Applaud Senate Passage of Their Bipartisan Bill to Promote Accessibility at Amtrak Stations Across Country  
Dec 8, 2024
Duckworth Celebrates Commerce Committee Advancing Amtrak Board of Directors Disability Advocate  
Dec 12, 2024
Beverly Farm CEO Crystal Officer Named Among “Top 100 St. Louisans to Know”
Mar 17, 2025

 