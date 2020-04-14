WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today participated in a Small Business Majority (SBM) webinar with small business owners from across Illinois about the implementation of the CARES Act. Duckworth answered questions about the relief available to self-employed individuals and small and micro business that employ less than 100 people, difficulties surrounding accessing the Paycheck Protection Program and increased technical assistance available to small business owners.

“This was a great opportunity to talk directly to small business owners across the state about the challenges they are facing during this uncertain time,” Duckworth said. “I’d like to thank SBM for inviting me to answer some of the important questions these small business owners have, and I’ll keep working to ensure they have what they need to weather this storm and come back stronger than ever.”

Duckworth wrote to the Trump Administration last week demanding implementation issues with SBA loans be fixed immediately so that small business owners across the country can access the relief they were promised. Duckworth joined U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) in sending a letter to Carranza and Mnuchin urging them to take steps to ensure that the most vulnerable small businesses have access to the important financial resources authorized by the CARES Act. Duckworth also supported the Small Business Debt Relief Act, which was included in the CARES Act and would ensure that the 320,000 small businesses across the country with a loan backed by the SBA are relieved from loan payments for the next six months.

Small Business Majority is a national small business advocacy organization, founded and run by small business owners to ensure America's entrepreneurs are a key part of a thriving and inclusive economy. They actively engage small business owners and policymakers in support of public policy solutions, and deliver information and resources to entrepreneurs that promote small business growth and drive a strong, sustainable job-creating economy.

