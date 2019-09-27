Duckworth Speaks at National Clean Energy Week Symposium Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today discussed the importance of clean energy to our nation’s economy, national security and environment during the National Clean Energy Week Symposium at the National Press Club. Duckworth, who serves on the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, also highlighted legislation she has introduced to bolster our nation’s clean energy while reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, such as the Low Income Solar Energy Act and the Energy Jobs for our Heroes Act. Photos of Duckworth speaking at the event are available here. Key quotes: “If you talk to military leaders, they have continually spoken about, whether or not you believe in climate change or support a carbon neutral future, that the U.S. military is going to be engaged on a global scale more and more frequently in conflicts that have to do with the effects of the climate crisis.” … Article continues after sponsor message “I don’t think we can look towards the future without looking back at our history, and for too long we’ve literally been dumping on communities color and Native American communities… In Chicago alone, we have communities where the asthma rates among African American children are far higher than the rates among white children who live a mile away.” … “He himself tweeted that he takes orders from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. I wish he’d take orders from these kids who are talking about a clean future.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending