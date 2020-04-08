WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after President Trump took steps to prevent Acting Inspector General Glenn Fine from serving in his role overseeing the implementation of the more than $2 trillion authorized by the bipartisan CARES Act stimulus:

“Democrats worked hard to make sure that strong and transparent oversight was a critical component of the bipartisan COVID-19 relief package passed last month. Right from the beginning, literally as he was signing the bill into law, Trump threatened to disregard these measures and now, we’re seeing him take additional steps to prevent oversight right before our own eyes. His continued efforts to sideline and silence honest and independent public servants is disturbing. As our nation struggles to address a COVID-19 pandemic made much worse by his Administration’s slow response, Donald Trump’s focus should be on serving the American people by making sure they are getting the funds and resources needed to overcome this public health crisis—not preventing American taxpayers from knowing whether their hard-earned money is being abused.”

