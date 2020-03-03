[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Congressman Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) met with Illinois members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to discuss the importance of strengthening our nation’s relationship with Israel, our strongest ally in the region. During the meeting, Duckworth and Schneider discussed the growing instability in the Middle East and its potential impact on Israel. Duckworth talked about her longstanding support for security assistance to Israel. Photos from today’s meeting are available here.

“My experience serving my country in the military has shaped how I approach national security issues, especially when it comes to the U.S.-Israel alliance,” said Duckworth. “I will continue working to promote collaboration between our two nations and ensure Israel has the resources it needs to maintain its national security.”

“I have been a life-long supporter of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship,” said Schneider. “The annual AIPAC policy conference brings together young and old, Jews and non-Jews, Democrats and Republicans who similarly support this special relationship, and is an opportunity to build bipartisan connections within the pro-Israel community. I was glad to speak on a panel at this year’s event, and to meet with attendees from Illinois to discuss ways to advance the critical alliance between our two countries.”

