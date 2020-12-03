WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years, released the following statement in response to President Trump’s new threat to veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) over Congress’ refusal to repeal Section 230.

“It’s bad enough that Trump threatened to veto a pay raise for our troops in order to protect the legacies of Confederate traitors, but to threaten our troops to achieve completely unrelated policy issues is wrong. By putting himself, his fragile ego and his political interests first, it shows—yet again—that he doesn’t really care about our troops or our national security.”

In June, when Trump first threatened to veto the NDAA in order to block a bipartisan agreement to allow the Armed Forces to stop honoring traitors who took up arms against the United States to protect their ability to enslave Black Americans, Duckworth called it “despicable.” Duckworth authored several provisions that were included in this year’s NDAA, such as supporting our servicemembers and military families, enhancing our military’s transportation and logistics systems, removing all Confederate monuments from DoD assets and investing in emerging regions like Southeast Asia.

