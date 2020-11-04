WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after Donald Trump tried to circumvent the will of American voters—including servicemembers serving overseas whose votes may not have yet been counted—and declare victory:

“In the United States of America, candidates don’t decide election outcomes, the American people do. Trump has lied and cheated his way through his entire life, so it’s no surprise that he’s trying to lie and cheat his way through this election. But luckily for our people and our nation, we have a Constitution and no matter what he says this country will always be a government of, by and for the people.”

