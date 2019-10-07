WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, thus abandoning allies in the region:

“The Syrian Kurds have fought shoulder to shoulder with our troops to defeat ISIS and with one tweet, Donald Trump has abandoned them. Once again, he’s operating as a one-man show, making huge policy changes on a whim and ignoring the advice of national security experts. This reckless, short-sighted move could embolden ISIS to begin rebuilding and begs the question: who else in the region will Donald Trump betray as he shifts with the political winds?”

