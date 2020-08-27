WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years, today reacted to reports that U.S. servicemembers in Syria were injured after an altercation with Russian forces:

“I am still waiting for the full details to emerge, but if Russian troops indeed rammed a vehicle with U.S. troops inside it, which resulted in multiple injuries, then that marks an aggressive, unusual act that clearly violates the safety protocols established by both sides. Since Donald Trump recklessly decided to abandon our allies in Syria by withdrawing from the region, an emboldened Putin has been gradually encroaching on the territory we once held and filling the power vacuum we are leaving behind.

While I am relieved that no U.S. servicemembers seemed to have died in this incident, I demand that the Trump Administration treat these apparent traumatic brain injuries as the serious injuries they are instead of downplaying their severity like they have in the past. And for the safety of our troops on the ground, Donald Trump must speak out against Vladimir Putin and demand answers as to why his troops are harassing and injuring our troops in Syria.

