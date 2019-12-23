[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement regarding the exclusion of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, including air traffic controllers, from being eligible for 12 weeks of paid family leave that other federal employees are now eligible for under the newly-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Article continues after sponsor message

“In the most prosperous nation in the history of the world, no one should have to choose between caring for a sick child or family member and losing their job,” Duckworth said. “Every working American deserves paid family leave and, while I appreciate the monumental achievement of ensuring federal employees finally gain access 12 weeks of paid leave, it’s disappointing that FAA and TSA workers were left behind due to a legislative drafting error. I stand by Senators Schumer and Schatz to address this oversight.”

Expanding paid family is a major priority for Senator Duckworth. She has introduced legislation that would update the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to help more educational support professionals (ESP) at schools – teacher’s assistants, custodians and maintenance staff, among others – access its benefits without the risk of losing their job. Duckworth also helped introduce the Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act, which would establish a comprehensive paid family and medical leave program that will provide 12 weeks of paid leave for workers who need time to care for a newborn or adopted child, a seriously ill family member, or their own serious health condition.

More like this: