WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the release of a so-called “discussion draft” of the Senate GOP’s version of Trumpcare, legislation which threatens the care of millions of Veterans and working Americans around the country, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released this statement:

“Last night, the President complained that Republicans could propose the ‘single greatest health care plan in the history of the world’ and Democrats would block it. That’s not true. I’ve always been willing to work with Republicans to improve our nation’s health care system, but this secretly-negotiated, partisan health care plan simply makes it worse.

"The Senate Republican plan gives massive tax cuts to Trump’s billionaire friends while forcing millions of working Americans to pay more for less care. It also guts Medicaid funding that new mothers, children, seniors, Veterans and people with disabilities rely on to lead full, happy and healthy lives. Does the President—do Republicans—truly believe this is the ‘single greatest health care plan in the history of the world?’ The American people certainly know it isn’t.”

Earlier this week, Duckworth spoke on the Senate floor to outline the devastating impact Trumpcare would have on Veterans, seniors and working families. Video of the Senator’s speech is available for download here and audio is available here.

