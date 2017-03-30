WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) spoke out today in opposition to a Republican effort to allow states to defund Planned Parenthood, which would be devastating for millions of Americans who rely on the organization for healthcare services. The Senate passed the measure to allow states to defund Planned Parenthood on a tie-breaker vote with the help of Vice President Mike Pence. Video of Duckworth speaking is available here and a transcript of her remarks is available below.

Duckworth has been a staunch advocate for women and families as a Member of the House and Senate. She has been a vocal critic of efforts from Conservatives to shut down the government over funding for Planned Parenthood. In January, she signed a letter to Republican leadership urging them to reconsider their harmful attacks on women’s health care. Earlier this month, Duckworth helped introduce the FAMILY Act, which would create a universal paid leave program of up to 12 weeks for workers who need time to care for a newborn or adopted child, a seriously ill family member, or their own serious health condition. As a Member of the House, Duckworth introduced the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Act to ensure breastfeeding mothers traveling through large- and medium-sized airports have accessible, clean and convenient lactation rooms to use. Duckworth will continue to work to advance equality for women and protect women’s access to health care in the Senate.

In Illinois alone, Planned Parenthood serves 60,000 patients annually. Of those, 34,000 seek testing for sexually transmitted diseases and nearly 7,000 seek out cancer screenings.

“This vote to allow states to defund Planned Parenthood and other Title X-funded public health programs is simply shameful and dangerous and millions of Americans across this country, including tens of thousands of women and men in Illinois, are going to suffer as a result. This vote is particularly devastating to the 2.7 million Americans who depend on Planned Parenthood for their basic preventative health care each year.

“I personally understand what's at stake for this vote because I’ve been here. When I was working my way through college as a waitress with the help of Pell Grants, student loans and student work study, I relied on Planned Parenthood for my basic health care. For services that are just as simple as a simple physical that I needed to get that waitressing job. I went to Planned Parenthood because that's all I could afford on a student's budget, and I needed to get that second job. And while I can relate to the obvious good that Planned Parenthood does, many of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle unfortunately simply cannot. They don't understand what is at stake.

“Let’s take a look at my home state of Illinois. In Illinois alone, Planned Parenthood serves 60,000 patients annually. Of those, 34,000 seek testing for sexually transmitted diseases and nearly 7,000 are seeking out cancer screenings. So by defunding this organization, what you are really doing is stripping thousands of Illinoisans and Americans all across this country from access to essential health care. That’s simply unacceptable. We can't play politics with women's health care. Planned Parenthood should be able to do their jobs and continue providing quality care and services without fear of partisan or discriminatory attacks.

“The bottom line is that Planned Parenthood is one of the nation's largest women’s health care providers, and this is essential to the health of our families and our country. This vote makes taking away not just Planned Parenthood's funding but funding from any organization that receives Title X funding easier. Turning women around the country into second-class citizens and harming millions of Americans in the process. Why would we make it easier to take away a health center that helps our public health system and serves as a lifeline for affordable, preventive services like physicals, disease testing and cancer screenings?

“Women and men all over the country need these services. Our states and our local communities need these services because they meet a need that could otherwise not be met. And I want the men and women across this country to know that I am not going to give up. We Democrats are not going to give up. I will continue to fight to protect Title X funding and the patients that depend on it. It’s just too important.”