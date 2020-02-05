WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with leaders from the UAW (International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America) to discuss the importance of quality healthcare, better wages and collective bargaining rights for workers in Illinois and throughout the nation. Last week, automakers Ford and Rivian announced they would partner to manufacture an all-electric Lincoln vehicle. This announcement is expected to create nearly 1,000 full-time jobs for Rivian’s Normal, Illinois, manufacturing plant by 2024. Photos of the meeting are available here.

“I was glad I had the opportunity to meet with these hard-working men and women from across the state today,” Duckworth said. “It’s critical that we strengthen our nation’s automotive sector and protect the rights of workers to collectively bargain for better wages and benefits.”

Duckworth supports numerous bills that would support workers, including the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act and the Raise the Wage Act.

