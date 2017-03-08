WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with representatives of the Greater Chicago Food Depository yesterday to discuss the importance of federal nutrition programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Duckworth has been a strong supporter of SNAP, which provides millions of children and families with critical support to curb domestic hunger.

“The Greater Chicago Food Depository’s work combines two issues that I care deeply about: seeking to eliminate hunger and creating opportunities for community service. I’m pleased I could meet with members of the organization to discuss how we can work together to support Illinois children and families,” said Senator Duckworth.

Senator Duckworth is a champion for civilian national service and an avid volunteer. Throughout her career, she has also made a point of volunteering with community partners at local schools, food pantries and community centers. Last year, she introduced the 21st Century American Service Act to increase service positions available through civilian national service organizations and ensure all young Americans are informed of the opportunities available to them. She plans to continue working to expand service opportunities for young Americans across the country in the Senate.

