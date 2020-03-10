WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who serves on the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today met with the nominee to be Deputy Administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Doug Benevento. During the meeting, the two discussed Benevento’s views on issues impacting Illinois such as the Trump Administration’s abuse of the Renewable Fuel Standard’s small refinery hardship waivers and EPA’s new “no surprise inspections” policy. Benevento’s nomination hearing will be held tomorrow in the EPW Committee. A photo of the meeting is available here.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Mr. Benevento and discuss his views on several critical environmental issues impacting Illinois and our nation,” Duckworth said. “If he is confirmed, I hope he works to safeguard our public health and uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard.”

Duckworth wrote to EPA today requesting PFAS testing for industrial sources of the carcinogen in Illinois, including a hazardous waste incinerator in Sauget. In December, she requested lead monitoring for a Mayco facility that has been found to be out of compliance with the Clean Air Act. Duckworth also led 19 of her colleagues last week in writing to EPA raising concerns about its new proposed rule to reduce Hazardous Air Pollutants, including ethylene oxide, from the manufacturing sector. In September of last year, Duckworth led her colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump urging him to uphold the intent of the Renewable Fuel Standard.

