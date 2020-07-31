WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, today led members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation in a letter calling on President Trump to support Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s request to extend Title 32 authorization for National Guard servicemembers so they can continue assisting Illinois in its COVID-19 response efforts. In the letter, the Members request authorization to retain up to 500 Illinois National Guard personnel in a Title 32 status at least through the end of the year. The current Title 32 authorization is set to expire August 21, 2020.

“The virus is resurging throughout different parts of the country and Illinois is experiencing similar trends,” the Members wrote. “The federal government needs to utilize every tool at their disposal to ensure proper support of local and state governments navigating these unprecedented times. In order to provide frontline responders with stability, we urge the administration to act as swiftly as possible supporting our National Guard personnel.”

The letter was signed by members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, U.S. Representatives Bobby Rush (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Dan Lipinski (D-IL-03), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Sean Casten (D-IL-06), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Mike Bost (R-IL-12), Rodney Davis (R-IL-13), Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), John Shimkus (R-IL-15), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL-16), Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17) and Darin LaHood (R-IL-18).

