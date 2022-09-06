Duckworth Leads Colleagues In Calling For A Federal Review On How AI Impacts Employment Opportunities For Americans With Disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) wrote to U.S. Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Lina Khan, U.S. Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Charlotte Burrows, and U.S. Secretary of the Department of Labor (DoL) Martin Walsh to call for a thorough review of how artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms and algorithmic bias might play a role in discriminating against people with disabilities when it comes to employment opportunities and hiring practices. Joining Duckworth in this letter are U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Ed Markey (D-MA).

“We write to respectfully request that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the Department of Labor (DoL) undergo a thorough review of artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms and algorithmic bias, including but not limited to hiring and worker productivity practices conducted by both employers and employment agencies that involve AI, as well as how such practices may discriminate against people with disabilities,” the Senators wrote in the letter.

The Senators concluded: “We urge you to ensure disability is a fundamental component of any algorithmic bias review conducted, and that the FTC, EEOC, and DoL, including the Office of Disability Employment Policy, work closely together, and with us, to advance and enforce policies that advance the employment and economic well-being of Americans with disabilities.”

A full copy of the letter is available here.