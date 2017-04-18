GRANITE CITY — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) visited Icon Mechanical, a mechanical engineering and construction contractor, to discuss the importance of making investments to support American manufacturers as they create good-paying jobs and contribute to the local economy. President Trump’s proposed budget would slash funding from programs like the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which helps manufacturers innovate and improve their productivity so they can compete in the 21st century global economy.

“President Trump should follow through on his promise to revive American manufacturing by fully funding programs like the Manufacturing Extension Partnership that help manufacturers invest in their communities by creating jobs and growing our economy,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m deeply concerned that the President’s budget would hurt Illinois manufacturing and limit job creation at a time when we need more investment in Illinois, not less. The Trump administration must also crack down on unfair trade practices like illegal dumping and currency manipulation, which contributed to the idling of the U.S. Steel factory in Granite City, costing Illinoisans jobs and hurting manufacturers that contract with US Steel like Icon Mechanical.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During her visit to Icon Mechanical, Senator Duckworth also spoke with Icon’s President, CEO, and senior leadership about the bill she introduced with Senator Al Franken (D-MN), theCommunity College to Career Fund Act (CC2C), which encourages partnerships between community colleges and companies to close the “skills gap” and better prepare students for careers in manufacturing. Icon Mechanical was recognized as one of the area’s fastest growing companies for four straight years by the St. Louis Business Journal and ranked among the nation’s 500 fastest growing companies by INC Magazine. They have completed projects in 35 states with clientele that includes U.S. Steel, Conoco Phillips, St. Louis University and Anheuser Bush.