CHICAGO - Many Americans breathed a sigh of relief in March when House Republicans failed to pass their health care bill, which would have kicked tens of millions of working families off their health insurance and forced older Americans to pay higher out-of-pocket costs.

Known as both Trumpcare and Ryancare, even though neither Republican wanted to attach his name to this albatross, the GOP bill attracted a lot of outrage because it had a number of alarming proposals that would have hurt Americans. But one of the bill's cruelest proposals largely flew under the radar. With little fanfare, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress proposed making health care more expensive for millions of veterans. And not just by a few dollars, but to the tune of thousands of dollars each year.

Specifically, Republicans tried to institute a veterans tax by prohibiting any veteran who is eligible for Veterans Affairs health care from receiving tax credits to help them afford insurance in the private market.

Here's the thing: There's a big difference between being eligible for VA coverage and being enrolled in it. Millions of our veterans who are eligible for VA care don't actually use it. Some live in rural communities that don't have a VA facility. Others prefer to rely on private health insurance for the care they need. Many more want to go to VA but aren't able to because of means testing. Some veterans in Illinois are eligible but can't enroll because they have an income of just over $30,000.

Still more veterans can get VA care only for their service-connected injuries — a paratrooper who injures his or her ankle on a jump, for instance — but need outside insurance to afford care for the rest of their medical coverage, unless they are 100 percent disabled.

If veterans don't have employer-sponsored insurance, many would need to rely on tax credits to help them afford private insurance on the marketplace, just as other Americans do.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates 8 million veterans fall into this category and the number could be higher.

Had this last-minute change been approved, Trumpcare would have forced millions of veterans to pay thousands of dollars more for their health care and raised their taxes at the same time by taking away their subsidies.

Let's not fool ourselves into thinking Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act are over. Republicans will go back to the drawing board eventually, and when they do, they need to understand that putting veterans on the chopping block is out of the question. As obvious as that seems to me, we learned that it isn't obvious to Republicans in Congress or to President Trump.

The best way we can make sure Republicans don't try to do this again is to hold them accountable and register our disapproval. President Trump and his allies were either ready to sacrifice veterans' care or they wrote their bill so haphazardly that they didn't know what was in it.

Frankly, neither situation is acceptable.

Democrat Tammy Duckworth is the junior U.S. senator for Illinois and a combat veteran.