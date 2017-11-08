WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to discuss how the House Republicans’ proposed tax plan is a giveaway to the wealthiest Americans and large corporations at the expense of middle-class families and small and medium-size businesses. Video of her remarks areavailable here.

Key Excerpts:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“While the wealthy and large corporations will enjoy a massive tax cut under this plan, middle-class families will actually face a tax hike… The average deduction in Illinois for those who itemize is approximately $14,000. With the increases that they’re going to get and the loss of the ability to itemize, they’re going to see a benefit of only $12,000, so they’re going to see an increase of approximately $2,000.”

“[The GOP tax plan] would also eliminate tax deductions for a third of hardworking Illinois families, and it would leave small businesses at a higher tax bracket. Let me make it clear: small and medium-size businesses in Illinois make up 95% of the employers in Illinois… This plan will hurt them.”

“There are reforms to the tax system that both sides can agree on, and I agree that we need to simplify the tax code, expand the standard deduction and help families afford child care. I’m happy to vote for a lowering of the corporate tax rate, but it can’t just happen for the large corporations. It has to happen for small and medium-size businesses and middle-class families as well.”

More like this:

Gov. Pritzker Announces Record-Breaking Tourism Achievements In 2024
3 days ago
Durbin Exposes The Costs Of Republicans’ 'One, Big, Beautiful Bill,' Slams Republicans For Slashing Medicaid, SNAP To Pay For Billionaire Tax Breaks
May 20, 2025
Duckworth, Durbin Help Reintroduce Bill to Help Families Get the Affordable Child Care They Need
Jul 20, 2025
Opinion: One Big, Beautiful Win for America’s Taxpayers
Jul 3, 2025
Durbin On Republicans’ Reconciliation Bill: It’s A Big, Beautiful Betrayal Against American Families
Jun 10, 2025

 