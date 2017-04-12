PALATINE, IL— Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) hosted a town hall meeting at Harper College to meet with constituents, answer questions and discuss her work to serve Illinois in the U.S. Senate. A livestream video of the event is available on the Senator’s Facebook page here.

“I understand that many people feel like the President and other leaders in Washington aren’t listening to them, but I want them to know that I’m here and I’m listening,” said Senator Duckworth. “Conversations with my constituents are essential to my work to serve the people of Illinois, and I look forward to hearing from more Illinoisans across the state in the weeks and months ahead.”

Senator Duckworth has made meeting with constituents and learning about issues facing their local communities a priority while serving in the Senate. Since January, Duckworth has held several roundtable discussions with local leaders across Illinois to talk about vital issues like infrastructure, transportation and job creation. She also regularly invites all Illinois constituents visiting the Washington, D.C. region to join her for coffee and donuts to answer questions and listen to their concerns. Duckworth plans to continue to create new opportunities to engage with her constituents in the weeks ahead as part of her mission to serve the people of Illinois.