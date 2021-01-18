WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the eve of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement commemorating King and honoring his legacy of civil rights activism and service to our communities. The Senator, who has made community service a hallmark of her public life, discussed the importance of serving your nation and community by volunteering, participating in the democratic process, standing up to racial justice and more. Duckworth will also virtually join City Year Chicago’s MLK Day of Service Opening Ceremony tomorrow to highlight the importance of service.

“Just as putting on a uniform to defend our country is ‘American Service,’ so too is picking up a soup spoon to feed the less fortunate, picking up a stick of chalk to teach school children or picking up a ballot to make your voice heard at the polls,” said Senator Duckworth. “Today, on this National Day of Service, let us remember that it is our responsibility to Dr. King—who gave his life to make this country more free and just—to serve our communities and reject the calls to divide us. It is up to us to work hard for the future of our country and to preserve the values of equality and inclusion.”

A video of Duckworth delivering her MLK Day statement is available here.

