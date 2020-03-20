WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) yesterday urged the Department of Labor (DOL) to better support workers who experience disabilities and may be at particular risk as a result of COVID-19. In a letter to DOL Secretary Eugene Scalia cosigned by 11 of their Senate colleagues, the senators made clear that people with disabilities have rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)to access reasonable accommodations that can help protect their health and the right tools to work remotely if needed.

“Many individuals who experience disabilities may be at a greater risk for serious complications from COVID-19,” the Members wrote. “In light of this, workers with disabilities may seek to work remotely or access leave time before the virus is present in their communities. Additionally, workers who experience disabilities may seek additional accommodations for their health needs that may include reduced work schedules to accommodate more frequent visits to or consultations with health care providers, additional technology needed to be able to work remotely, support for mental health needs due to increased anxiety, or additional cleaning procedures to maintain a safe workplace for their protection.”

The senators asked the DOL for details on what it is doing to ensure that individuals who experience disabilities know their rights as it pertains to the ADA so that they can receive proper medical attention and support without worrying that it will impact their employment. The letter also asks for details on the DOL’s communication with employers to ensure that they are following the requirements under the ADA.

The letter was also signed by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

A full copy of the letter is available below and online here.

