WASHINGTON, DC – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) along with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) helped introduce and voted to pass bipartisan legislation to make sure student Veterans receiving benefits through the GI Bill continue receiving full benefits as universities temporarily move classes online to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The legislation would temporarily allow student Veterans to continue receiving education benefits without change as their classes transition from in-person to online in response to coronavirus. The GI Bill calculates education benefits based on whether or not veterans attend a physical university in person versus an online program. The legislation was introduced by Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Jon Tester (D-MT) and Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jerry Moran (R-KS).

“Even during difficult times, our country needs to keep the promises we made to our Veterans, and that includes ensuring those who've earned GI Bill education benefits—and their loved ones—are still able to receive them during the COVID-19 crisis,” Duckworth said. “I was proud to help introduce and vote to pass this critical bipartisan legislation that will provide schools and students with the support they need, and I hope it swiftly passes the House and becomes law as soon as possible.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“This temporary measure will ensure veterans don’t lose their G.I. Bill Benefits as our nation continues to address the coronavirus pandemic,” said Durbin. “I’m glad the Senate unanimously agreed to extend this relief to our veterans.”

More like this:

Budzinski Introduces Bill to Improve Veteran Access to STEM Scholarships
Mar 12, 2025
Budzinski Bill to Simplify the VA’s Correspondence with Veterans Passes House
3 days ago
Budzinski Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Improve VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims
Mar 25, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Joins Bipartisan Effort To Protect Veterans’ Education Benefits
Mar 24, 2025
Durbin, Hawley Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Protect Employees When Businesses File For Bankruptcy
2 days ago

 