WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Patty Murray (D-WA) and 18 of their colleagues in urging the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig to extend the April 15, 2020 tax-filing deadline to provide taxpayers greater flexibility amid challenges caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Currently, there are more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in 38 states, including 25 in Illinois.

“Given the growing nationwide concerns regarding the potential spread and the resulting economic and public health impact of such an outbreak, we urge you to act quickly and remove one source of stress that individuals face during this crisis,” the Senators wrote to Commissioner Rettig. “The American people should not have to worry about filing IRS forms in the middle of a public health emergency.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The deadline to file tax returns with the IRS for the 2019 tax year falls on Wednesday, April 15. The IRS began processing tax returns on January 27, 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

“While providing penalty relief is insufficient to address this crisis alone, it would at least lift one burden off the backs of taxpayers, who are trying to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” they added. “If the Trump Administration can grant flexibility to multinational corporations armed with droves of accountants and tax attorneys, then surely it can provide similar relief to hard-working American families.”

Along with Duckworth, Durbin, Menendez and Murray, other Senators who signed this letter include Charles Schumer (D-NY), Tom Carper (D-DE), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Jon Tester (D-MT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ed Markey (D-MA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CN), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The full text of the letter can be found below and here.

More like this:

Comptroller Susana Mendoza Urges The Public To Watch Out For Tax Related Scams
Mar 10, 2025
Collinsville Woman Sentenced To 51 Months In Fed Prison For Embezzlement, Identity Theft
Mar 5, 2025
Free Income Tax Preparation Assistance Available for Qualifying Taxpayers
Feb 12, 2025
United Way of Greater St. Louis and Partners Offer Free Tax Preparation Services to Help Local Residents
Feb 25, 2025
Illinois Department of Revenue Announces Opening of 2025 Tax Season, Today, Jan. 27
Jan 27, 2025

 