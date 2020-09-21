

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after learning of the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“There are no words to adequately express just how devastated and heartbroken I am to learn of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Not only did our nation lose a brilliant jurist, we lost a hero—a 5’1” giant who gave a voice to girls and women everywhere and moved the needle forward in our long fight toward justice and equality for all.

“Like so, so many other Americans tonight, I am deeply grateful for all that Justice Ginsburg did to ensure equal protection under the law for women across this country and to defend the rights of so many others. She will be sorely missed, but her unparalleled legacy and impact will never be forgotten.

“Tonight we are devastated, but tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves and keep working. We must honor her legacy by redoubling our efforts to safeguard the rights of women, the rights of Americans with disabilities and the rights of all Americans for future generations. We cannot let up now.”

Durbin Statement On The Passing Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“The Supreme Court’s most valiant champion for justice in our lifetime is gone. Justice Ginsburg was an American hero.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Please remember Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s demand that Supreme Court vacancies go unfilled during a presidential election year, which was also Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish. Senator McConnell pleaded with us to let the voters have the last word. Every member of the Senate should be asked to commit to the McConnell Rule.”

“Rest in peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Senate President Don Harmon Statement on Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

OAK PARK - Today Illinois Senate President Don Harmon released the following statement after the passing of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an enormous blow to the millions of women and men in Illinois she spent her entire life fighting to ensure are equal under the law. While her legacy and place in history are secure, the issues she championed are under assault.

"Healthcare is on the ballot in 2020 with devastating consequences now that we know Donald Trump and Republicans will strip away protections for those with preexisting conditions through the Supreme Court.

"In the middle of a global pandemic made exponentially worse by Donald Trump's failed response, Republicans have denied science to keep Illinois families safe, aid to those in need, and now they are marching forward to deny people healthcare. It is abhorrent that Republicans in Illinois support ending protections for preexisting conditions - especially those potentially resulting from COVID-19 infections - while 700,000 Illinoisians are out of work and at least 275,000 have been infected by this terrible disease.

"Make no mistake, Democrats in Illinois will not let this stand. We will fight tooth and nail against Donald Trump, Republicans, and the corporate special interests that back their crusade to overturn Obamacare and kick millions of people off the healthcare rolls.

"This moment underscores the stakes of this election now more than ever. We will make sure the voters of Illinois know how important their vote is this November 3rd."

More like this: