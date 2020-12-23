WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), along with Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17), today announced that $120 million in funding for the Rock Island Arsenal (RIA) was included in the bipartisan funding agreement that passed the House and Senate and will be signed into law. This funding will provide the Army with necessary mobile maintenance capacity and boost manufacturing capability at RIA. It will be split with AM General, an automotive manufacturer that builds military and commercial vehicles.

“Rock Island Arsenal plays an important role in our national security and I’m pleased that this bipartisan agreement provides funding that will support jobs, manufacturing and the modernization of military equipment,” said Duckworth. “I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin and Congresswoman Bustos to ensure the long term success of the Rock Island Arsenal.”

“These funds will provide additional work at the Rock Island Arsenal, ensuring Humvees have the maintenance shelters they require. I was proud to work with Senator Duckworth and Representative Bustos to secure this federal funding that supports the men and women at the Arsenal,” Durbin said.

“The Rock Island Arsenal has long played a key role in our nation’s defense efforts, and in the wake of the pandemic has become even more critical to our region,” said Congresswoman Bustos, a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense. “I was proud to work with Senators Durbin and Duckworth to help secure this funding to ensure the important work converting Humvees for use in the field continues. This money will make sure the Rock Island Arsenal has the resources it needs.”

Earlier this year, Duckworth, Durbin and Bustos joined U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy to tour the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at the Rock Island Arsenal’s Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center to discuss its efforts to combat COVID-19. The members also sent a letter to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees urging authorization for the United States Army to launch a pilot program that certain users could access for details about Army real estate, which could encourage a fresh influx of talent and opportunity into Army installations like the Rock Island Arsenal. This was also included in the legislation passed by Congress yesterday.

