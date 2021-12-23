WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works’ (EPW) Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife, and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced that an infusion of support from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program will be awarded to 12 Illinois communities and organizations to help rural communities across the state modernize and protect their drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

“Helping rural communities upgrade their water infrastructure systems is critical to upholding every American’s right to clean water—no matter their zip code, the color of their skin or the size of their income,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to announce this support for water infrastructure alongside Senator Durbin, and I will continue to advocate for much needed updates in our water systems to improve lives all across Illinois and our nation.”

“Clean water is a right, not a luxury,” Durbin said. “Today’s federal funding announcement will help several communities deliver clean drinking water and appropriately deal with wastewater. I will continue to work with Senator Duckworth to help modernize water infrastructure across Illinois.”

Under this announcement, the following Illinois communities and organizations will receive loans and grants through the USDA, totaling $34,946,080:

· EJ Water Cooperative, Inc. is expected to receive a $960,000 grant and a $3,537,000 loan to construct a reservoir that will provide 28,306 residents in south central Illinois with updated water infrastructure.

· The Village of Kane is expected to receive a $36,000 grant to help complete decommission of two septic tanks, sidewalk replacement and repair to street damage. This will benefit 438 Illinoisans.

· Greene County Rural Water District is expected to receive a $400,000 grant and a $300,000 loan to extend water main by approximately 10 miles and update the Village of Kane’s water treatment plant. These projects will benefit 2,454 Illinoisans.

· The City of McLeansboro is expected to receive a $4,432,000 grant and a $9,000,000 loan to make sewer improvements to McLeansboro's collection and treatment plant. This project will not only serve 2,883 Illinoisans but will also reduce costs and burden of maintaining the current inefficient water system.

· The Village of Andover is expected to receive a $250,000 grant and a $1,734,000 loan to establish a second water source and update the community’s water treatment plant to better serve 578 Illinoisans.

· Gateway Regional Water Company in Marion County is expected to receive a $1,135,000 grant and a $1,028,000 loan to address water supply needs for Farina Farms, the city of Kinmundy and the Gateway Transmission System. This will 1,314 Illinoisans.

· Scott-Morgan-Greene Water Cooperative is expected to receive a $200,400 grant and a $1,647,000 loan to construct approximately 20 miles of water mains and a master meter that will serve Illinoisans in Scott, Morgan and Greene counties.

· Western Wayne Water District is expected to receive a $4,747,080 loan to refinance an existing Rural Development loan and financially strengthen the District so it can continue to provide water service to over 3800 residents in Wayne County.

· Clay County Water, Inc. is expected to receive a $694,600 loan to improve the quantity and quality of the existing water available for 100 Illinoisans by constructing 5.4 miles of four inch and six inch water line and installing a new master meter.

· Jersey County Rural Water Company, Inc. is expected to receive a $1,243,000 loan to update the county’s water system, including constructing a water line. This project will serve 18,695 Illinoisans.

· The Village of Bement is expected to receive a $1,332,000 loan to construct 5,850 linear feet of new six inch water main that will help ensure the elimination of water main breaks and alleviate a health and sanitary issue for 1,730 Illinoisans.

· The Village of Carbon Cliff is expected to receive a $2,270,000 loan to ensure the area has clean, safe water by constructing a new water treatment plant and installing pipe and electrical conductors between the existing water plant and the new treatment plant to carry raw and finished water between the two buildings.

In April, the Senate passed Duckworth’s bipartisan Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act by a vote of 89-2, which would upgrade aging water infrastructure, address the threat of climate change on our water systems, invest in new technologies and provide assistance to marginalized communities. Last month, President Biden signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into law which included Duckworth’s water provisions.

The USDA’s Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program provides funding for clean, reliable drinking water and wastewater infrastructure for homes and businesses in eligible rural and working communities.

