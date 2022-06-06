Duckworth, Durbin Applaud New Federal Support for Community Service Projects in Illinois

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that Illinois will receive federal support from the American Rescue Plan and the FY22 AmeriCorps State and National Grants Competition. The investment will be distributed to ten Illinois-based organizations to help more than 450 AmeriCorps members serve local communities through youth outreach, public health advocacy, sports mentorship, trauma-informed violence prevention and more.

“AmeriCorps national service programs bring together people from all walks of life to address pressing challenges in local communities and strengthen our nation,” Duckworth said. “Just as enlisting in the military to defend our country is ‘American Service,’ so is volunteering to help lift up communities. I will continue to advocate for greater investments in national service opportunities so that every Illinoisan who wants to serve has the opportunity to do so.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“From urban centers to small towns, the AmeriCorps National Service program has been a consistent source of support for Illinois communities. As our state continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, AmeriCorps members are mentoring students and helping people rebuild their lives,” said Durbin. “This program has done so much to help Illinoisans, and Senator Duckworth and I will continue our strong support for funding that aids the great work done by AmeriCorps volunteers.”

A total of $8,323,191, in addition to education awards, will be distributed to the following organizations:

University of Chicago’s AmeriCorps Comprehensive Care, Community, & Culture Program: $475,142 in program funding and $142,890 in education awards

Up2Us Sports Coaches in Illinois (Chicago): $323,465 in program funding and $97,425 in education awards

Public Allies Chicago: $1,063,185 in program funding and $324,750 in education awards

Academy for Urban School Leadership (Chicago): $80,000 in program funding and $649,500 in education awards

Illinois Bar Foundation’s Illinois JusticeCorps: $316,199 in program funding and $139,419 in education awards

Teach For America-Chicago: $961,260 in education awards

University of Illinois’s MORE: Making Opportunities for Reading Enrichment (Chicago): $184,310 in program funding and $95,432 in education funding

Youth & Opportunity United, Inc.’s Y.O.U.th Serve Evanston, Morton Grove and Skokie (Evanston): $169,435 in program funding and $51,960 in education awards

Sauk Valley Community College’s ABC AmeriCorps (Dixon): $181,382 in program funding and $71,459 in education awards

$181,382 in program funding and $71,459 in education awards Western Illinois University’s Peace Corps Fellows/AmeriCorps Program (Macomb): $196,548 in program funding and $77,940 in education awards

Serve Illinois, the Governor-appointed state service commission, will also receive $5,333,525 in formula funding, which will in turn be awarded to Illinois organizations to support additional AmeriCorps members in the coming months.

More like this: