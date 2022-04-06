WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced an infusion of support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF) will be awarded to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville for Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

“Head Start and Early Head Start programs are critical for kids throughout Illinois to have the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” Duckworth said. “Investments in early childhood education and parental support programs aren’t just important during this pandemic, they are investments in our future. I’m proud to continue supporting these programs with Senator Durbin to help children reach their full potential.”

“This federal funding will help give children in the Metro East the strong social and educational foundation they need to flourish throughout preschool, elementary school, and beyond,” Durbin said. “Head Start and Early Head Start programs are sources of countless success stories in our state and remain a crucial resource for young children and families. Senator Duckworth and I will continue our strong support of Head Start and early education programs throughout Illinois.”

This $6,456,220 award to SIU Edwardsville will support educational, nutritional, socio-emotional development and physical and mental health for children from birth to age five.

