WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $1,000,000 in federal funding to five organizations in Central Illinois to help support treatment for and prevention of substance and opioid use disorder in rural counties. This funding comes through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

“The opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives, and resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government and from local organizations,” Duckworth said. “Investments like these are critical in helping rural communities, and I will continue working with Senator Durbin to ensure those treating and preventing opioid addiction have the resources they need to serve their communities”

“Every zip code in Illinois and across the nation has felt the effects of the opioid epidemic. This funding will help Central Illinois communities tackle the crisis by increasing resources to respond to and treat opioid overdose and addiction,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for these federal investments to expand treatment and prevention services.”

Under this announcement, the following projects will receive funding:

· Southern Illinois University Center for Family Medicine: $200,000

· Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services: $200,000

· Chestnut Health Systems, Inc.: $200,000

· St. Francis Hospital: $200,000

· County of Macoupin: $200,000

The Rural Communities Opioid Response Program supports treatment for and prevention of substance and opioid use disorder, in rural counties at the highest risk for substance use disorder, including the 220 counties identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being at risk for HIV and Hepatitis C infections due to injection drug use.

Duckworth, Durbin Announce $400,000 for Metro East Organizations to Help Address Opioid Crisis

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $400,000 in federal funding to two organizations in Metro East to help support treatment for and prevention of substance and opioid use disorder in rural counties. This funding comes through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

“The opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives, and resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government and from local organizations,” Duckworth said. “Investments like these are critical for helping communities across our state, and I will continue working with Senator Durbin to ensure those treating and preventing opioid addiction have the resources they need to serve their communities”

“Every zip code in Illinois and across the nation has felt the effects of the opioid epidemic. This funding will help Metro East communities tackle the crisis by increasing resources to respond to and treat opioid overdose and addiction,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for these federal investments to expand treatment and prevention services.”

Under this announcement, the following projects will receive funding:

· Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc.: $200,000

· Jersey Community Hospital District: $200,000

The Rural Communities Opioid Response Program supports treatment for and prevention of substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, in rural counties at the highest risk for substance use disorder, including the 220 counties identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being at risk for HIV and Hepatitis C infections due to injection drug use.

