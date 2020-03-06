WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $93,500 in federal funding to help provide infrastructure support vehicles for the Village of Ullin, the Village of Schram City and the City of Roodhouse. These investments come through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development’s Community Facilities Grant Program.

“Investments like these help rural communities across the state improve infrastructure as well as protect and serve families,” Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to make sure hardworking Illinoisans in all parts of our state receive the federal support they deserve.”

“These federal grants support essential equipment and services in rural communities, which benefits both public safety and the local economy,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that our state’s rural communities have access to these important federal resources.”

Under this announcement, the Village of Ullin will receive a $31,000 Community Facilities grant to purchase a crew cab truck for sewer and water system maintenance, maintaining roadways and village properties. The Village of Schram City will receive a $25,000 Community Facilities grant to purchase a dump truck with a snow plow to ensure village property is maintained for residents. The City of Roodhouse will receive a $37,500 Community Facility Disaster grant to purchase a replacement gas service truck. The funding will ensure the city can continue distributing natural gas to residents and businesses after being named in a FEMA declared disaster area from last year’s heavy rains and flooding.

