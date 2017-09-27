WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families has awarded a total of $8,583,162 to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs throughout the Metro East.

“I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that give children in Metro East a fairer shot at reaching their full potential,”Duckworth said. “When we invest in childhood education and parental support services, we help provide children with the tools they need to succeed both in and outside of the classroom.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This funding will help level the playing field for thousands of families throughout Metro East by promoting healthy development and school readiness for kindergarten and elementary school children,” said Durbin. “The Head Start program is the source of countless success stories in Illinois and around the country—it’s a stepping stone children need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond.”

The following Metro East providers will receive funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs under this announcement:

  • Southern Illinois University (Edwardsville, IL): $6,030,284
  • Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council (Steeleville, IL): $1,217,998
  • Riverbend Head Start and Family Services (Alton, IL): $1,334,880

More like this:

Illinois Federation of Teachers Statement in Response to Trump Excluding Undocumented Children from Head Start
Jul 13, 2025
Duckworth, Durbin Help Reintroduce Bill to Help Families Get the Affordable Child Care They Need
Jul 20, 2025
Budzinski Leads Illinois Delegation in Letter to Protect Head Start
May 5, 2025
Durbin, Duckworth, Colleagues Blast Trump Administration’s Attacks On Head Start, Demand RFK Jr. Immediately Release Funding And Reverse Firings
Apr 29, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration In Response To Freezing Of $6.8 Billion In Education Grants
Jul 15, 2025

 