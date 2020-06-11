WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $5,346,300 in federal funding to municipalities and utility cooperatives across Illinois to address health and sanitation concerns, as well as support much-needed improvements to water systems. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development.

“Investments like these are critical in helping rural communities in Illinois modernize their infrastructure so every family has access to clean, safe drinking water,” Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to make sure our communities receive the federal support they need to continue improving water infrastructure across our state and keep families healthy and safe.”

"Every Illinoisan should have access to clean and safe drinking water. This funding will provide our downstate communities with much-needed resources to improve their water infrastructure and help keep children and families safe from health hazards," Durbin said. "Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that our state's rural communities have access to these critical federal investments."

USDA Rural Development invests in infrastructure projects across the country through loans and grants to underserved rural communities. These resources help provide much-needed infrastructure improvements that help public safety, healthcare, business development, homeownership, community services and access to high-speed internet.

Under this announcement, the following projects will receive USDA funding:

· Arenzville Rural Water Cooperative (Cass County): $305,500 to construct 20 miles of water main to eliminate health and sanitary concerns.

· Village of Dover (Bureau County): $546,000 to improve an outdated water system with various updates including new insulation and wall and ceiling coverings, new heating and ventilating equipment.

· North Morgan Water Coop (Morgan County) $394,800 to install 38 miles of new waterline for the Willow Creek Phase of the North Morgan Water Cooperative.

· City of Vandalia (Fayette County): $4,100,000 to construct a water treatment plant to replace the outdated facility.

