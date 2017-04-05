[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has awarded a total of $4,714,092 to the Illinois Department of Transportation to repair and reconstruct Federal highways and roads on Federal lands in Illinois damaged by natural disasters. Repairing these transportation systems will help normalize traffic flows and protect against future deterioration.

“These investments will go a long way to repair Illinois’s infrastructure and support communities devastated by severe weather, which is critical to working families and local economies,” said Senator Duckworth. “As a member of two committees with jurisdiction over national infrastructure projects, I look forward to continuing my work to upgrade Illinois’s transportation systems and create good-paying jobs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Investing in transportation infrastructure is vital to supporting our state’s economy and keeping Illinois residents safe on the road, especially after disaster strikes,” said Senator Durbin. “I am proud to work with Senator Duckworth to bring much-needed federal resources to Illinois’ roads and highways.”

Today’s funding will not only serve to rebuild crumbling infrastructure after a storm, but will also help support the overall modernization of Illinois’s transportation systems. Upgrading Illinois’s roads and highways is essential to improving the state’s freight network and expanding economic opportunity for Illinoisans across the state.