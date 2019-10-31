WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced a total of $1,139,969.68 in federal funding to communities in the Metro East area through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The AFG program provides first-responder organizations access to much-needed emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles and training in an effort to create safer, more prepared communities.

“Firefighters risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away,” Duckworth said. “We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I'm proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help ensure our firefighters have the resources they need to keep their communities in the Metro East area safe.”

“Our nation's firefighters are called upon day after day to protect our communities and deserve to be equipped with the best training and tools possible to do their jobs,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I are proud to support these federal grant programs and will continue working to support our state’s firefighters and first responders.”

Under this announcement, the following departments and districts will receive a total of $899,969.68 to strengthen fire prevention and training efforts:

Bunker Hill Fire Protection District: $264,571.42

City Of Collinsville: $47,636.36

Emerald Mound-Lebanon Fire Protection District: $459,904.76

New Athens Fire Protection District: $127,857.14

Under this announcement, the following departments and districts will receive a total of $240,000 as part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program to help ensure local departments are able to meet their respective staffing needs and improve overall preparedness.

French Village Fire Department: $240,000

Since Fiscal Year 2001, the AFG program has provided approximately $7.1 billion in grants to first-responder organizations. The program is administered by the DHS’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

