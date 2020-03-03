WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $1,976,390 in federal funding to public housing authorities throughout Illinois for supportive services to help empower residents, improve living conditions and enable families to move toward housing and economic self-sufficiency. This funding was allocated though the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency grant program.

“Affordable housing is crucial to helping some of the most vulnerable residents and families across Illinois become financially stable,” Duckworth said. “Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to advocate for federal funding that helps those in need move toward economic stability and gives Illinoisans improved access to the affordable housing they need to get ahead.”

“This federal funding will provide affordable housing and homeless assistance to people and families who are in need,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to provide communities across Illinois with the resources needed to ensure that everyone has a safe and healthy place to call home.”

Under this announcement, the following public housing authorities will receive funding:

Housing Authority of the City of East St Louis: $473,569

Holsten Human Capital Development NFP: $239,250

Lake County Housing Authority: $239,250

Winnebago County Housing Authority: $239,250

Peoria Housing Authority: $233,801

Springfield Housing Authority: $190,349

Housing Authority of Henry County: $186,725

Jackson County Housing Authority: $174,196.00

In December of last year, Duckworth, Durbin and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), introduced the Averting Crises in Housing Assistance (ACHA) Act, legislation that seeks to address the national backlog of needed repairs in public housing facilities by investing $70 billion in the Public Housing Capital Fund and improve public housing outcomes for residents.

