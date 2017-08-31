CHICAGO – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a total of $981,573 to communities across Illinois through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The AFG program provides first-responder organizations with the ability to obtain much-needed emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles and training in an effort to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness.

“Firefighters in communities throughout Illinois risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away. We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I'm proud to join senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help them get it,”Duckworth said.

“Our nation's firefighters are called upon day after day to protect our citizens. As these brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way, we must ensure that they are equipped with the best training and tools possible to do their jobs well,” Durbin said. “I’m proud to fight for funding that will support our first-responders across Illinois.”

Under this announcement, the following departments/districts will receive a total of $772,373 to strengthen fire prevention efforts.

· University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Urbana, IL):$631,946.00

· Cicero Fire Department (Cicero, IL): $123,810.00

· Burlington Community Fire Protection District (Burlington, IL):$3,772.00

· City of Freeport (Freeport, IL):$12,845.00

Under this announcement, the following department/district will receive a total of $209,200 as part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program to help ensure local departments are able to meet their respective staffing needs and improve overall preparedness.

· Sauk Village Fire Department (Sauk Village, IL):$75,200.00

· Momence Fire Protection District (Momence, IL):$134,000.00

