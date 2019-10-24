WASHINGTON, D.C.- U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced today $39,228,631 in federal funding to Illinois communities through programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding was allocated through HUD’s Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) programs, which help state and local governments expand economic opportunities and provide suitable living environments for low-to-moderate-income individuals.

“Children and families in need all across Illinois rely on investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness,” said Duckworth. “Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to be advocating for federal funding for programs that foster safe communities and help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable housing they need to get ahead.”

“This funding will help ensure that Illinois’s most vulnerable residents have access to safe housing and economic opportunities,” Durbin said. “I will continue to fight alongside Senator Duckworth to support these federal programs that promote the health and well-being of Illinois residents.”

The CDBG program provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. Under this announcement the following communities will receive funding:

Cook County: $10,630,363

St. Clair County: $3,543,252

Madison County: $2,881,174

Will County: $2,083,381

Cicero: $1,718,626

Oak Park: $1,633,190

Berwyn: $1,279,184

Rock Island: $1,051,868

Joliet: $932,157

Champaign: $855,190

Palatine: $476,996

Schaumburg: $342,147

Rantoul: $337,165

Des Plaines: $302,509

Arlington Heights: $269,344

Mount Prospect: $252,222

The HOME program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities. Under this announcement, the following communities will receive funding:

Cook County: $6,261,226

Will County: $1,187,295

St. Clair County: $1,038,559

Madison County: $852,920

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides annual grants to state, local and private entities to assist people in quickly regaining stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness. In addition to rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention, the ESG program also provides limited funding for street outreach as well as for improving the quality and number of emergency homeless shelters. Under this announcement the following communities will receive funding:

Cook County: $869,683

Cicero: $144,779

Oak Park: $143,061

Will County: $142,340

