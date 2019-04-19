[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $70,000 in federal funding to help create jobs and support economic growth in South Central Illinois. This funding was awarded to the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission by the Economic Development District Planning Program, a program within the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) that assists communities as they develop and implement plans to enhance their local economies.

“Providing local communities and business leaders with federal resources enables them to create opportunities to revitalize economic development in South Central Illinois,” Duckworth said. “I will continue to work alongside Senator Durbin to secure investments like this that strengthen local economies across our state.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“This federal funding is the next step in ensuring that people in Southern Illinois and across the state of Illinois have good-paying jobs. I will continue to work with Senator Duckworth to ensure that Illinois has the federal resources it needs to boost our local communities and economies,” said Durbin.

“This funding will provide important technical assistance to the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, which serves the counties of Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Marion,” South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission Executive Director James Patrick said. “This will help us to offset some of our costs, and it is much appreciated.”

The South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission serves Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Marion counties. The commission will use this funding to establish an economic development planning framework that supports private capital investment and job creation in the region.

More like this: