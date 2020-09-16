WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $2,500,000 in federal funding to one of the largest freight hubs in the Midwest, America’s Central Port (ACP), located in Granite City, Illinois, to support the construction of two new agriculture product storage bins and a conveyor system. This investment comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and will help increase ACP’s export capacity and enhance a decades-long history of economic development in the region.

“This federal funding to America’s Central Port will help support economic development in Granite City and throughout the Metro East, including the creation of jobs for hardworking Illinoisans,” Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to secure investments that help us rebuild our state’s infrastructure and give Illinois a competitive edge.”

“America’s Central Port is integral to the Metro East’s economy and the nation’s freight transportation network,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I are pleased to announce this federal funding, which will support new jobs and economic growth in and around Granite City, and will continue advocating for strong investments in Illinois’ transportation infrastructure.”

“America’s Central Port is pleased to receive the funding to support new construction and create new efficiencies in the movement of agricultural products,” said Dennis Wilmsmeyer, executive director of America's Central Port District. “Barge movement of goods is the most efficient form of transportation, and this grant will allow us to move even more corn and soybeans on the Mississippi River. We can't thank all of those involved in the support of this grant enough.”

Last week, the Senators announced $20.8 million in federal funding for the St. Louis Bi-State Regional Ports Improvements Project, which will upgrade ports in the Metro East and St. Louis region, including America’s Central Port. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) BUILD grant program.

