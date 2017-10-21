CHICAGO – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Metro East communities will receive $7,429,063 in federal grant funding through two programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In total, Metro East communities were awarded $5,895,762 through the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program and $1,533,301 through the HOME Investment Partnerships program.

In addition to this funding, the Illinois Housing Development Authority was awarded a total of $52,157,256: $26,585,660 through the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program, $5,594,009 through the Emergency Shelter Grants (ESG) program, $11,458,619 through the HOME Investment Partnerships program, $1,355,481 through the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program, and $7,163,487 through the Housing Trust Fund (HTF) program.

“This federal investment will give local development agencies across the Metro East area the ability to offer affordable housing and homeless assistance to the people who need it most,” said Durbin. “I will continue fighting with Senator Duckworth for federal funding that promotes the health and well-being of Metro East residents.”

“It’s important that our public housing facilities foster safe communities for children and families,” said Duckworth. “This funding – and strong oversight concerning its distribution – will help improve housing conditions for families in Metro East, and I’ll keep working to ensure all Illinoisans have access to safe and affordable housing options.”



Community Development Block Grants

The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income individuals.

Under this announcement, the following communities will receive CDBG funding:

Madison County, IL: $2,694,931

St. Clair County, IL: $3,200,831

HOME Investment Partnerships Program

The HOME Investment Partnerships program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities.

Under this announcement, the following communities will receive HOME Investment Partnerships program funding:

Madison County, IL: $708,855

St. Clair County, IL: $824,446

