[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today joined members of the Asian American Executive Network (AAEN) in Illinois to discuss small business resources available for minority-owned small businesses and the Asian American and Pacific Islander community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Duckworth joined AAEN Founder George Mui, Illinois State Senator Ram Villivalam (IL-SD-8) and other AAPI business leaders to discuss the funding for small businesses in recent relief packages and the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as priorities she will push for in a future bill, including more funding allocated for small businesses that don’t have preexisting relationships with traditional lenders—including and especially small businesses owned by people of color.

“We all know that this pandemic has temporarily changed life as we know it, and for many Asian-Americans, this has meant an unacceptable rise in harassment and discrimination as well,” Duckworth said. “I was glad to have the opportunity to speak to members of the Asian American Executive Network about how we can support Asian-American communities and minority-owned businesses during this public health and economic crisis. I’ll keep working to ensure vulnerable communities have what they need to make it through this pandemic.”

Since the COVID-19 public health crisis began, Senator Duckworth has led with a wide range of actions to support middle-class working Americans and help our nation better respond to the pandemic, including supporting the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that’s now law, refocusing the Trump Administration’s efforts on testing and access to tests. She also voted for the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which makes important progress to help Americans address and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. While not perfect, the bipartisan compromise does put workers and their families—not corporations—first by putting cash directly in the pockets of consumers, greatly expanding emergency unemployment insurance and providing immediate relief for small businesses. The CARES Act also includes transparent oversight of bailed-out corporations and additional resources for state and local governments—as well as our hospitals and health centers—that are all on the front lines of this crisis. Duckworth supported the supplemental funding bill to provide more money to small businesses, hospitals and healthcare workers. For more information about resources available to Illinoisans and what the Senator has done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

