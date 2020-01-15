[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today met with U.S. Army Under Secretary Nominee James McPherson in her office on Capitol Hill. Duckworth and McPherson discussed the Army’s efforts to accelerate the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program, as well as the importance of investing in the Army’s logistics and transportation infrastructure and focusing on logistics during the DEFENDER 2021 military training exercise in Europe. Photos of the meeting are available here.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Mr. McPherson and discuss important issues such as advancing the FVL program, strengthening the Army’s logistics capabilities and capacity and prioritizing logistics during the DEFENDER 2021 exercise,” Duckworth said. “I will always advocate for the brave men and women who volunteer to serve our nation in uniform, and I look forward to working with Mr. McPherson on these issues and many more.”

Duckworth also urged McPherson to work with her to protect critical transportation capabilities (rail cars, watercraft, heavy wheeled transport, etc) during the 2021 budget process and to help the Army reduce its reliance on fossil fuels during the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) process. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Duckworth has consistently advocated for strict oversight of the FVL program and greater focus on transportation and logistics infrastructure in military operations across the globe.

