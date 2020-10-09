WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today spoke with members of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and President and CEO Mark Denzler about how IMA’s member companies are handling COVID-19 recovery and what assistance is needed from the federal level to assist these businesses and their employees. IMA represents more than 4,000 member companies across Illinois.

“More than six months into this pandemic with a President unwilling to negotiate on a relief package, our working families and businesses across Illinois are struggling,” Duckworth said. “It was great to speak with members of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association today to learn more about how their companies are working to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19, and I’ll keep doing what I can to help provide much-needed support from the federal level.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Duckworth previously spoke with Denzler in March to discuss how IMA member companies were working to produce personal protective equipment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More like this:

Sen. Belt Expands Access To Construction Job Training Programs in Metro East
Aug 19, 2025
Duckworth Travels to Asia to Reassure Japanese & South Korean Partners, Encourage Further Investments in Illinois
4 days ago
Duckworth, Kim Lead Senate Delegation to South Korea & Japan to Strengthen National Security & Economic Ties, Expand Auxiliary Shipbuilding and Quantu
Aug 20, 2025
In Chicago, Duckworth Convenes Quantum Manufacturing & Research Leaders to Discuss Illinois’s Quantum Future
Jul 28, 2025
Duckworth-Murkowski Bipartisan Bill Passes Committee to Provide Public Health Commissioned Officers With Essential Leave Benefits Enjoyed by All Other
Aug 3, 2025

 