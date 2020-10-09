WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today spoke with members of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and President and CEO Mark Denzler about how IMA’s member companies are handling COVID-19 recovery and what assistance is needed from the federal level to assist these businesses and their employees. IMA represents more than 4,000 member companies across Illinois.

“More than six months into this pandemic with a President unwilling to negotiate on a relief package, our working families and businesses across Illinois are struggling,” Duckworth said. “It was great to speak with members of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association today to learn more about how their companies are working to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19, and I’ll keep doing what I can to help provide much-needed support from the federal level.”

Duckworth previously spoke with Denzler in March to discuss how IMA member companies were working to produce personal protective equipment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

